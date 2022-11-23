Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.47.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $417,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,343,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $417,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,343,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,353,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,549 in the last ninety days.
Snap Stock Performance
NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $54.89.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
