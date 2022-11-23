Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $417,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,343,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $417,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,343,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,353,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,549 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $54.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.