SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCWX. StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $7.27 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $617.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.