Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

