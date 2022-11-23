Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $21.95

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $20.98. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAXN shares. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

