Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $21.95

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $20.98. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MAXN shares. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85.
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
