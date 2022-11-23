KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 32,842,183 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

