ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Down to $29.17

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.17, but opened at $27.95. ENI shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 909 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($14.39) to €15.80 ($16.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
ENI Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.
ENI Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ENI by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 92,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 76,792 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in ENI by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 169,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ENI by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
