ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Down to $29.17

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.17, but opened at $27.95. ENI shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 909 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($14.39) to €15.80 ($16.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ENI Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.9169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 5%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ENI by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 92,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 76,792 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in ENI by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 169,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ENI by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.