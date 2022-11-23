Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $0.97

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $0.93. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 576 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $596.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 303,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,446,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after buying an additional 2,966,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,625,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 3,958,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 89,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 499,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 366.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,395,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

