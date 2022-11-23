Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $15.06

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $14.52. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 6,497 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

