PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $45.84

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.84, but opened at $44.16. PBF Energy shares last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 6,388 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

