New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $29.08

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $27.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 3,851 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 13,207,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 413,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.