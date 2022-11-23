ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down to $593.16

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $593.16, but opened at $572.62. ASML shares last traded at $577.41, with a volume of 2,795 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

