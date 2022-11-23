Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down to $20.75

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $20.01. Radware shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $928.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.75, a P/E/G ratio of 158.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Radware by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Radware by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

