Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down to $20.75

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $20.01. Radware shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $928.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.75, a P/E/G ratio of 158.23 and a beta of 0.99.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
