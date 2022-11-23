Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $14.87

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $14.36. Valneva shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 303 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

