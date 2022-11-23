Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $14.87

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $14.36. Valneva shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 303 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Valneva Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
