UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 706,666 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.41% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $42,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

