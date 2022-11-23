Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 14,600 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBIO stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.59.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

