UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,878 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.94% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $41,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after buying an additional 105,695 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 84,904 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $95.98.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

