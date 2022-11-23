Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,796 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992 in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:MC opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $67.32.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.