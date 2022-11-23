TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $41,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,241,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $530,596,000 after acquiring an additional 759,525 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,739,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,128,000 after acquiring an additional 418,637 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

