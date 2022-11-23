iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $38,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

