UBS Group AG Has $43.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $43,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,720,000 after buying an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $12,281,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $12,389,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,528,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day moving average of $153.97. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

