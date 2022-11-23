UBS Group AG Purchases 142,628 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,628 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $40,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
SCHG opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $83.50.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
