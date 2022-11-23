Insider Selling: Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Sells 40,177 Shares of Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($33.11), for a total transaction of £1,124,956 ($1,330,206.93).
Diploma Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,816 ($33.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,490.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,492.77. The company has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,745.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. Diploma PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13).
Diploma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.20%.
About Diploma
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.
