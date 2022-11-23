Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,187 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 1.4 %

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $352.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.