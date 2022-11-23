UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,191 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.90% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $43,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VPL stock opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

