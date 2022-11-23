Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 811,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of KNSA opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.