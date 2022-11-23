Corp Orix Sells 3,750,000 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ORA opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 287,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

