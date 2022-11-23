UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,107 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.72% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $39,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 671,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,006,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,948,000 after purchasing an additional 97,211 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $412,000.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66.

