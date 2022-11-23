Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.49% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $38,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

