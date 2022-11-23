UBS Group AG Cuts Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,462 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $42,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.5 %

GDDY opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

