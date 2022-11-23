Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,026,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $43,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

