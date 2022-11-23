UBS Group AG Buys 8,168 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $39,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

Shares of FRC opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.20. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

