Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,776,000 after purchasing an additional 684,503 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

