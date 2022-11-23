MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) CEO Acquires $20,038.65 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 19,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $20,038.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of MSP Recovery stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSPR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at $78,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MSP Recovery

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MSP Recovery in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

