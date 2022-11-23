Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Sells 657 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $24,013.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,924.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

