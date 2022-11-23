Stephen Paul Zadesky Sells 12,500 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $23,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $23,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aeva Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

