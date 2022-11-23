Stephen Paul Zadesky Sells 12,500 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $23,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $23,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research analysts have commented on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

