Stephen Paul Zadesky Sells 12,500 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $23,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $23,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aeva Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
