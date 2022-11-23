Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:DNMR opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $14.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 295.12% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. Analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 1,239,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 715,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 426,517 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 4,356.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 405,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 396,792 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 472,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 392,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DNMR. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

