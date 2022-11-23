Joseph F. Iv Meade Buys 700 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chemung Financial Stock Performance
CHMG stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $223.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.03.
Chemung Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Featured Articles
