Joseph F. Iv Meade Buys 700 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

CHMG stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $223.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.