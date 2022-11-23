John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $27,963.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $27,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,511.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $29,205.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. William Blair lowered John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

