Diana Brainard Sells 4,515 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $32,824.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 633,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,149.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AlloVir Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $720.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 33.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 10.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AlloVir Company Profile

ALVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Articles

