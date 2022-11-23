Insider Selling: Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$351,652.50.

Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.81, for a total transaction of C$23,430.00.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

TSE ORA opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.49 and a 52 week high of C$13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52. The stock has a market cap of C$551.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.85.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

