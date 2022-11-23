William Wignall Acquires 5,000 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,546,709.60.

William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, William Wignall acquired 4,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, William Wignall acquired 1,500 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,113.50.

STC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$79.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

