Gary Charles Tolman Buys 1,500 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Charles Tolman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Gary Charles Tolman bought 333 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $8,158.50.

On Friday, November 11th, Gary Charles Tolman bought 666 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $16,370.28.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $357.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at about $15,427,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

