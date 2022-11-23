Insider Selling: Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Sells 23,864 Shares of Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) CEO Todd Debonis sold 23,864 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $36,511.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,364,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PXLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pixelworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Pixelworks to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

