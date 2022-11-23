Edward Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,402,264.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LWAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

