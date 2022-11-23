Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Christopher J. Boever Acquires 116,108 Shares

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 116,108 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $53,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,035.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the second quarter worth about $32,000. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 156.3% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

