Peter E. Shumlin Sells 750 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SMG opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

