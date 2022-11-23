Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio Sells 42,713 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 42,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $51,255.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 340,889 shares in the company, valued at $409,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 28,174 shares of WM Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $74,661.10.

MAPS opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $158.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). WM Technology had a net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAPS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

