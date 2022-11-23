Samuel H. Armacost Purchases 2,000 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) Director Samuel H. Armacost purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance
Shares of MODG opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $29.10.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.32 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
