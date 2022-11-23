Samuel H. Armacost Purchases 2,000 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODGGet Rating) Director Samuel H. Armacost purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MODG opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.32 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

