John Mcfarland Sells 500 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Mcfarland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 7th, John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50.

Synaptics Stock Up 2.7 %

SYNA opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $299.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.