John Mcfarland Sells 500 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Mcfarland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synaptics alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50.

Synaptics Stock Up 2.7 %

SYNA opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $299.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.