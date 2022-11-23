Jeffrey Keenan Purchases 3,000 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 258,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,798.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $36,404.55.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.

On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $273,162.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72.

MATV stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

